LPD ‘well-updated’ on mass shooting response

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say they are doing everything they can to prepare for an active shooting scenario in the wake of two separate mass shootings in the US this weekend resulted in the deaths of over 30 people.
Those happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
22 people died after being shot in an El Paso Wal-Mart and 9 at a shopping district in Dayton.
Lawton police say they have kept up to date on the structural plans for buildings in the area including stores, gyms and schools so if there is ever an active shooting, they’ll know all the ins and outs of the location where it takes place.
“Fortunately our city keeps us well-updated in training in terms of active shooter training. Anything that has to do with keeping our community safe as far as going into buildings, learning their structure, their plans for schools, gym, Wal-Mart. We have the plans so that if anything major happens somewhere, we have an idea of the structure," says Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.
Sergeant Jenkins says they will also be holding more active shooter training in the department.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.