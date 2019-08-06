Opioid conference continues in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A conference surrounding the opioid epidemic continued today in Duncan with several activities.
That conference started last Friday at the Simmons Center in Duncan and will continue through this Thursday.
It’s being put on by the OSU Center for Wellness and Recovery, and at the event, there are screenings for alcohol, tobacco, depression and drug use as well as activity tables for kids.
Monday they also had a movie screening and discussion and addressed how yoga can help with chronic pain.
The project manager for the center for wellness and recovery at OSU’s Center for Health Sciences told 7News what he hopes people can take away from the week-long event.
“What keeps a community in this crisis is not talking about it, the stigma surrounding opioids and addiction in general, and we really want to work with people so they understand it’s not a forbidden word, and we want people to talk with each other. So, whoever comes down here, we just want to have that conversation with you," says Sam Kirzner, project manager for the Center for Wellness and Recovery at the OSU Center for Health Sciences.
That event will be going on throughout the week, wrapping up on Thursday at the Simmons Center in Duncan.
Monday they have accredited talks from the chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences talking about the red flags of addiction.
