Several Lawton artists featured in Wichita Falls exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (TNN) - A new art exhibit is up now in Wichita Falls featuring artwork from several artists in Lawton.
The "Divas Forever" exhibit is at The Forum in Wichita Falls, and this exhibit will be there until October 11th.
It features work from a group of students brought together by a watercolorist in Medicine Park.
Former 7News anchor Jan Stratton is among those six students whose work is now up at the Forum.
You can find the Forum at 2120 Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.
They are open from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening Monday through Friday.
