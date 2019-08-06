‘Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ’ hosting 6th annual cookout

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You are invited to join in on a special community cookout this weekend being held by a local ministry.
"Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ" is holding their sixth annual cookout this Saturday.
There will be plenty of food for everyone, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken and more, all fresh off the grill.
The event will also feature music and worship.
The ministry reaches out to the community every year, but they say now might be an especially important time for fellowship.
“It’s just to bring the community and neighborhoods together because of all all the craziness that’s going on in the world, that we need a little bit more unity, and trying to draw people closer to Christ," says minister Ricky Hall.
The event will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 in the afternoon at the Verna Cook Park off Georgia Avenue.
It is free to attend, and everyone is invited to join.
