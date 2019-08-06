SWOK schools finishing up preparation for start of new year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Schools across Oklahoma are gearing up for the first day of classes, which for some area schools is as early as this week.
When school finished up in May, many local superintendents said their biggest concern going into summer break was filling teacher staff, and now that school is just around the corner, a few superintendents said staffing has been a priority this summer, but not the only concern heading into the first day.
Elgin’s superintendent said the state budget increase for education helped deal with staffing issues, but heading into day one, which is on August 21st, they still aren’t where they would like to be.
“We’ve been successful in filling our vacancies, except for one. It’s been unique for us, we are still searching right now for a high school science teacher,” said Nate Meraz, Elgin’s superintendent.
In Cache, their superintendent said their teachers are all hired, but with just two weeks until classes start, he said Cache’s biggest focus is getting the high school renovations completed.
“We’re finishing up our high school, and some of those projects, we are pushing to get those all done. We’re excited to have all the high school kids back under one roof, and not be scattered all over campus,” said Chad Hance, Cache’s superintendent.
With Elgin closing in on a full teacher staff, Meraz said the district still has areas that need more help.
“We’re looking at expanding those auxiliary services that make school a great place to be, like counselors or tutors. We’ve been searching for coaches, tutoring. We’ve been searching for coaches, and support staff,” said Meraz.
Both superintendents say their district is facing another problem many other districts are familiar with.
“Like all districts, we are looking for bus drivers,” said Meraz.
“You have to drive an hour or two in the morning, and come back in the afternoon, so it’s hard to find somebody where that fits their schedule,” said Hance.
Regardless of what is still left to be done, both Meraz and Hance said they are ready for classes to start.
“It’s an annual right of passage, you’ve had your break, you are rested up and now you get to welcome back all the kids,” said Meraz.
“It’s that time of the year, school’s about to start, teachers are starting to show up to the school house, and we will be ready for them," said Hance.
With openings for everything between teachers and support staff across southwest Oklahoma, districts ask for anyone interested in working to visit their websites for more information on what’s available, and how to apply.
