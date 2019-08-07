All-Army team competes at the Goodyear Softball Classic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Early Tuesday evening, Goodyear employees and members of a local team took on a star studded squad of Army Softball Players in the Goodyear Classic.
Two Army team captains said it’s great to continue their long standing relationship with Ft. Sill, and the rest of the Lawton community.
16 players, from all over the country, took the field for the All-Army team, a team that has won six out of the last seven military branch national tournaments.
One team captain said every time the Army team steps on the field, they are doing it for more than a win or a loss.
“For one, the brotherhood we get together is unlike any other. We play a lot of civilian ball back home, but this here is so much more. To be able to represent your branch of service is a true honor, and that’s why I believe these guys keep coming back,” said Sgt. First Class James Secro.
During their visit to Ft. Sill, they also named the final roster that will compete in nationals.
“This the final 16, we just went through a five day intense, extreme trial camp, and after that, we cut down from 21,” said Master Sgt. Ben Kahaleaoe.
The reason the team picks Ft. Sill as a location to stop at during the national tour comes from the beginnings of the Armed Service tournament.
“Back in 2012, Ft. Sill held Armed Forces, so all the branches came here, they did the major tournament here, and now we just continue to have our camp here,” said Secro.
While the competition wasn’t as stiff as what they will see in two weeks, both captains say it gives them a chance to sort out the line-up and get any kinks out before heading to Florida.
“These guys are the best where from they came from, but when they get here, they are just another player. We emphasize that, just do your job, know your role, and it will help us take home the gold medal,” said Secro.
“We got a great bunch of guys, very talented, very hungry to be bring the gold back where it belongs,” said Kahaleaoe.
After suffering a big loss, Goodyear’s communication manager said getting to spend time with the Army team makes up for the big defeat.
“They are outstanding players, no question. They love the game, and beyond that they are just great guys, and we have a lot of fun when they are out here,” said Goodyear Comm. Manager Jimmy Cagle.
“It’s a great program, and give back to the Goodyear company, and the Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma Area," said Secro.
After the game ended, the players had a chance to eat with the fans who came to support them.
With two wins under the belt, the team now heads to Georgia for one more round of practice. Then it’s off to the Armed Services tournament kicks August 13th.
