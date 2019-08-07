Beavers Animal Hospital employees disheartened after latest theft

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over the weekend, two individuals stole plant decorations and a hanging plant from outside the Beavers Animal Hospital entrance, all of it caught on video.
“Broad daylight, some people just happened to stroll by and basically went shopping in our flower beds," said Samantha Sessums, office manager at Beavers Animal Hospital.
Sessums posted the surveillance video to the business’s Facebook page, hoping it would help catch the thieves.
“Through the power of social media, we actually had a lot of shares on our Facebook page," said Sessums. "We took the video footage, took photos and video of the video footage, posted it on our Facebook, and from that point on, several people reaching out to me, including Lawton Police, and identified them, and so we took it into our own hands at this point.”
“It’s kind of sad how the world’s going now, you know, kids being more mature than the adults are,” said Kenzie Weber, part-time vet tech at Beavers Animal Hospital.
Sessums said unfortunately, this is not the first time they have had their property stolen.
“This is actually the fourth time that this has happened," said Sessums. "Twice in the last year.”
The last thief was caught on video back in October, stealing pumpkins and other plants. Thanks to the video, that thief was identified and returned the stolen goods back to the animal hospital.
“It’s frustrating that it keeps getting stolen because people act like they’re just shopping, like we’re just an open free-for-all,” said Sessums.
Beavers Animal Hospital is known for its outdoor displays, a place where customers can take photos of their families and pets throughout the seasons. Now, the owner is debating whether or not they will continue that tradition.
“So, the plants that we use, we get them in the spring and then we keep them until the first frost. So, now we have to try to find more," said Weber. "I don’t know how that’ll go.”
“I don’t know if it’s worth the effort anymore, just because if this keeps happening, it’s just kind of a waste of money at this point,” said Sessums. “We’re wanting to make our business look nice and be proud of the outside, but if this keeps happening, I don’t know what she’s going to choose.”
After the Lawton Police Department identified the people in the video, they reached out to the Beavers Animal Hospital owner to officially file a police report. She is doing that now. The two thieves could face charges.
