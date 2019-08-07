City of Lawton digital transformation including online bill payment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton officials say the city’s plans for digital transformation include an online hub to pay your bills.
Several plans and proposals are on the table as the city works to improve its Information Technology systems
They say one new plan is a "digital city hall," which will allow people to conduct city business without the need to go to the actual building.
This includes applying for permits, submitting building plans and paying bills.
Among the city’s other plans are body cameras for police, improving streaming equipment and upgrading emergency communication software.
