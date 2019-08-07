Eisenhower High holds the Ignite Freshman Orientation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students were welcomed back to Eisenhower High School Tuesday for the Ignite Freshman Orientation.
There, kids got to meet their mentors, teachers and the school administration and got to tour the school in order to find where their classes are.
One of the mentors, a junior at Eisenhower, talked to 7News about how they hoped to help freshmen at the event.
“It was hard for us as freshmen, and we wanted to give them a better chance and an easier way into this that way they would have a better chance of achieving their goals," says Kalib Pollan, junior at Eisenhower High School.
That took place from 8:30 Tuesday morning to 2 in the afternoon, and parents were welcome to join their kids to check out the school as well.
School starts back for Lawton this Friday.
