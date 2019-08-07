First Alert Forecast: The Heat Advisory Ends tonight but the Heat Sticks Around Through the Rest of the Week

For the rest of tonight temperatures will stay mild and muggy with lows in the upper 70s, near 78°. Skies will stay mostly clear heading into Thursday morning. As Thursday afternoon rolls around, we’ll be under mostly sunny skies. A shot at a passing shower can’t be ruled out heading into late Thursday through early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be near 104° and lows near 78°. The warm stretch continues heading into the weekend, highs well above 100°. Friday and Saturdays highs near 104° and rising to 105° by Sunday and Monday. We stay muggy through the rest of this week and mild as our overnight lows most days will be in the upper 70s.