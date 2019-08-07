It is the first day back to class for some area schools, so if you are headed out to the bus stop this morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through 8AM. High temperatures this afternoon will be well into the triple digits with most places ranging from 100-104 degrees.There is a heat advisory issued for almost all of our Texoma counties due to heat index values expected to be 105-110. Make sure you are staying safe in this extreme heat.