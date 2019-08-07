LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is the first day back to class for some area schools, so if you are headed out to the bus stop this morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through 8AM. High temperatures this afternoon will be well into the triple digits with most places ranging from 100-104 degrees.There is a heat advisory issued for almost all of our Texoma counties due to heat index values expected to be 105-110. Make sure you are staying safe in this extreme heat.
Tomorrow through Saturday will be even warmer with high temperatures ranging from 102-106. Heat index values will range from 105-110. Winds will be a little stronger all three days out of the south at 10-20mph.
Sunday through Tuesday temperatures take another step higher with a lot of places around 105. As we continue to see actual temperatures climb, the humidity will decrease slightly. This will keep heat index values around 105-110. If you are heading out to the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival this week and weekend make sure to stay hydrated and pack the sunscreen along with you.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
