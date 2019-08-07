Lawton barber shop giving free back to school haircuts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local barbershop is giving out free haircuts Wednesday for area students.
That will be going on at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Not only will barbers from Kings of Kutz Barber Shop be giving free haircuts, but they’ll also be passing out school supplies, and there will be free food and drinks for the entire family.
“I pride myself in giving. I do it on a day to day, weekly basis, but this is one time I get to get away from my shop and have the event at the Hilton to give back, with one big area so more people can come out. It’s just a really good time and it makes me feel really good to do that," says Maurice Rogers, owner of Kings of Kutz Barbershop.
Again, that will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton Wednesday from 10 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.