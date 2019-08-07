Lawton Public Schools hands out school supplies thanks to grant

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools handed out supplies to students Tuesday as a result of the Johnson O’Malley grant.
That happened at the Shoemaker Center.
This afternoon, officials said they had served 340 of 1,000 Native American students enrolled with LPS.
The director of federal programs with LPS explained to 7News where the supplies came from.
“We receive a Johnson O’Malley grant, and this grant is a parent-led grant. We meet with parent committees and they determine what they want to utilize the funds for, and this is one of their greatest needs that they want to supply these school supplies to the students," said Teresa Donahue, director of federal programs for Lawton Public Schools.
She says anyone who is part of a federally-recognized tribe or have one-fourth or more of a degree of native American blood to take part.
Parents have to bring proof of your student’s tribal enrollment to receive supplies.
