Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rodeo week is officially underway in Lawton as the Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo officially kicked off Wednesday at the L.O. Ranch Arena.
If you've never been to the rodeo before, Jesus Ramos says you have no idea what you’re missing.
"This is one of the best things of the year. You have the barrel racing, the bull riding, we have a lot of people that come out here, the military supports it, so we’ll have a lot of military out here on Friday night. Ya’ll need to come out here and support this because this is great,” Ramos said.
The rodeo kicks off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at the same time each night through Saturday. Each night will have a special theme, starting with tonight’s car load night where your entire car load gets in for just five bucks.
"Thursday night is our tough enough to wear pink night. It’s a normal admission night so buy your tickets in advance for the best deals. You can find those at Crutchers, EZ Go and Atwoods and T.H. Rogers up in Fletcher. That’s our tough enough to wear pink night, a dollar from all the proceeds that night will go to the cancer research centers here in southwest Oklahoma,” said Lawton Rangers Club President Tom Phillips.
They’ll follow that up with military appreciation night on Friday and the grand finale night and queen coronation will happen on Saturday night. There will also be a parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in downtown Lawton. All of that and much more is what Phillips said makes Lawton one of the best rodeos in the country.
"We are currently ranked about 37th out of over 500 PRCA rodeos. That’s a pretty big deal to us to be able to have that high of a ranking and title. You’re going to see bare back and bronc riding, you’re going to see timed events as far as calf roping and bulldogging. You’re going to see barrel racing, bull riding, it’s going to be a great show. We’ve got a great funny man this year, our clown, it’s going to be a great all-around show, good family clean fun for everybody,” Phillips said.
