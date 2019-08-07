Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

"We are currently ranked about 37th out of over 500 PRCA rodeos. That’s a pretty big deal to us to be able to have that high of a ranking and title. You’re going to see bare back and bronc riding, you’re going to see timed events as far as calf roping and bulldogging. You’re going to see barrel racing, bull riding, it’s going to be a great show. We’ve got a great funny man this year, our clown, it’s going to be a great all-around show, good family clean fun for everybody,” Phillips said.