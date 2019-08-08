Anadarko Police Department starts bike patrol program

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) -The Anadarko Police Department is bringing back a program they have not had in over a decade.
The Bike Patrol Program is being brought back and over the last three days, the Anadarko Police Department conducted in house training for bike patrol.
The training includes navigation and patrol techniques. One local business stepped up to help make this program possible and donated money for bikes.
Chief Harlan said this is another way they can continue to protect the community.
“Other community events that come around, we will be using the bike patrol for that, and then addition to that we’re going to have bike patrols out in the neighborhoods at night to combat some of the property crimes that occur at those times," said Chief Harlan.
Chief Harlan said moving forward, he wants this program to be a long term part of what they do.
