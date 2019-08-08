City of Lawton sharing plans regarding lake camp sites

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton is now sharing the plans they’ve been discussing regarding lake camp sites.
Some lake goers say it’s becoming too difficult to find a spot to park their RV because of a rotation system, where campers have just been swapping places with others, never allowing for new spots to open.
To help alleviate these issues, the parks and recreation department is discussing different options.
They’re looking into the practices and policies of other communities that have lakes and camping to get some ideas.
