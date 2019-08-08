Elk City stock contractor gets ready for rodeo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Rangers Rodeo is going on this week and a lot of hard work is being done to make it all possible.
Beutler and Son Rodeo Company has been around for 90 years and have been providing live stock for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo since 1987.
About 90 horses, 50 bulls, 30 calves, and 80 steers is some of what you will see over the next couple of days.
Stock Contractor, Rhett Beutler said there’s a lot that goes into caring for these animals, such as making sure they have water, grain, hay and sprinklers on to keep them cool.
He said you will see some top performances.
We’ve got the bareback horse of the finals, The Killer Beast, she’ll be out here Saturday night, and the 2017 bronco of the year, world champion bronco, she’ll be out Saturday night along with the best bull of the finals, he’s out tonight and Saturday night so yeah there’s some top notch stuff that’s here," said Beutler.
Beutler said it’s the nature of the sport that keeps him doing this for so many years.
The rodeo kicks off again at 7:30 p.m. The theme is Tough Enough to Wear Pink. A dollar from all proceeds will go towards cancer research.
