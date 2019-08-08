Elk hunt drawings now available

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton Annual Elk Hunt Drawings are now available!
Applications are available online at lawtonok.gov, Lake Headquarters, the city clerk’s office, and the Owen’s Multipurpose Center.
You have to submit applications by September 11th.
The drawing will take place at 4:15 on September 18th.
Whoever is selected will hunt during one of two hunting periods: either October 10th through the 13th or December 12 through the 15th.
