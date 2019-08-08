First Alert 7 Forecast: drought increases to severe for some but rain chances remain low

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This hot pattern will continue into early next week before a cool front moves into Texoma.
The latest drought monitor shows patches of severe drought now, especially in Comanche county. For the rest of this evening, expect a few clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm. The higher chance will be near I-40. Temperatures around 100 falling into the 90s and eventually upper 70s by tomorrow morning.
Partly cloudy tomorrow morning with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in western Texoma. Temperatures will rise quickly into the 90s by noon and highs will top out around 101-105°. South winds 10-20 mph. Expect a hot weekend with elevated to high wildfire danger. Highs will be just above 100° and it will feel a bit hotter thanks to the humidity.
The heat will continue into early next week before a cool front arrives later Tuesday into Wednesday. This front may bring a few showers & storms and highs should drop into the 90s for a few days.
Have a great evening and stay cool!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
