It is another very warm start to the day with a lot of places in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms this morning in western and northern Texoma with the better chances near I-40. We could get a stray shower or two make its way into central Texoma near I-44. This afternoon will be another scorcher all throughout Texoma with actual temperatures ranging from 100-105. Heat index values today will be 105-110. Later this evening we could see a few stray showers and storms move into far western Texoma.