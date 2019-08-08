LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another very warm start to the day with a lot of places in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms this morning in western and northern Texoma with the better chances near I-40. We could get a stray shower or two make its way into central Texoma near I-44. This afternoon will be another scorcher all throughout Texoma with actual temperatures ranging from 100-105. Heat index values today will be 105-110. Later this evening we could see a few stray showers and storms move into far western Texoma.
Tomorrow will be a very hot end to the work week with most places again ranging from 100-105 with heat index value of 105-110. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you are going out to attend the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be our three hottest days so far that we have seen in Texoma with actual temperatures ranging from 102-106. Fire danger will be increasing this weekend as well due to strong winds turning out of the south and southwest.
Next week we are tracking some relief from the heat and a few storm chances. The cold front looks to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday with storms chances Wednesday through possibly Saturday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.