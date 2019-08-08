Haircuts, school supplies given out at Lawton event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids got the chance to get free school supplies and haircuts at an event Wednesday in Lawton.
That took place at the Hilton Garden Inn and was put on by the Kings of Kutz barbershop in association with the ITS academy ahead of the school year.
Not only were there supplies and haircuts, but they also had free food and drink for kids and parents.
“I do this because this is a good way for me to give back to the community. i nkow how it is to not have certain things going to school," says King of Kutz owner, Maurice Rogers.
He says they served over 100 kids at the event.
School starts back for Lawton on Friday.
