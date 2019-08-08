Lawton barbershop hosts back to school giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local barbershop continued a tradition of community outreach with a back to school giveaway event.
The giveaway happened at the Tru-Skillz Barber and Beauty Shop.
They gave away backpacks of school supplies, in addition to providing free haircuts for students ahead of the coming school year.
Attendees were also treated to refreshments.
The giveaway is an annual event that shop owners are happy to put on.
“It gives an opportunity to give back to the community, and gives us a sense of pride in giving back to the community, you see the turnout, everybody coming out, enjoy seeing the smiles on everybody’s faces," says Kut Dogg, owner of Tru-Skillz Barber and Beauty Shop. “We do it for the lower income families mainly, but everybody is welcome to come out.”
Tru Skillz has been giving away free school haircuts each year since 2008.
