Lawton Fire Figthers respond to structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fire Fighters were called to a structure fire Wednesday around 9 p.m.
The fire started at a boarded up building at the corner of SW 5th Street and G Avenue.
Firefighters said the building has served as a lumber yard, and possibly an automotive shop, but they could not confirm what the building was being used for at the time of the fire.
The building was fully engulfed, and major parts of the structure collapsed.
We will update this story as we learn more from the fire department.
