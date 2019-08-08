Lawton firefighters spend hours fighting structure fire on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dozens of firefighters fought the heat and a difficult situation on Thursday morning while attempting to control a fire in south Lawton.
Firefighters were informed of the fire after people driving by the building in the 1600 block of south Railroad Street saw smoke coming from the commercial structure.
When crews arrived they struggled to make entry, eventually having to cut through a metal overhead door just to investigate the smoke.
Crews learned no one was inside at the time of the fire but multiple dogs were said to be living in the building. There has been no confirmation on the status of those pets.
7News’ Caitlin Williams talked to firefighters and the family of the building owner and will have more details about the fire and the status of the pets inside later today.
