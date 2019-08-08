Lawton police investigating airplane break in at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police are investigating after a man was caught on surveillance video breaking into an airplane at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
We are working to get a copy of that surveillance footage.
According to a police report, it happened in the early morning hours Tuesday.
In that report, police say a man believed to be in his mid-20s wearing a red shirt, black hat, jeans and white tennis shoes can be seen getting onto the plane by opening the latch and then leaving the plane just a few minutes later.
Police say they found a security panel on an outside gate of the airstrip that had been smashed, and there was a large stone next to it.
So far, no arrests have been made.
