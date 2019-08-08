Multiple departments dispatched to Fort Sill fire

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - It appears firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a grass fire on Fort Sill near the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.
However, we could still see some smoke in the sky just prior to sun down.
Firefighters were battling a three mile fire line Wednesday evening that was moving toward LETRA.
Authorities evacuated people who were staying in cabins.
Additional firefighters were called in from several departments including Lawton and Medicine Park.
