NEW DETAILS: Suspended Cotton County Sheriff seeks to disqualify DA’s office

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - We now have new details on suspended Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson.
He's seeking to disqualify the District Attorney's office from the case to remove him from office.
The DA's office is representing the Cotton County Board of Commissioners.
Simpson’s attorneys say that’s a conflict of interest because they have previously filed cases that Simpson submitted as sheriff and are considering criminal charges against him in the future.
His attorneys are also seeking a ruling that would force Cotton County to pay for his legal defense in the case.
Simpson has not been charged with a crime.
A trial over his removal for office is set for October.
