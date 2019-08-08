New sports complex dominates the conversation at special City Council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Plans for a brand new sports complex was the majority focus of a special meeting held by the Lawton City Council.
Three Lawton locals spent the last 6 weeks searching for a sports complex Lawton could base their idea on. This meeting served as a chance to hear some community feedback, which will be crucial if they want to add it onto the CIP.
“This is a piece that would make it possible if the council agrees to put it on the CIP. The reaction has been positive, so I hope they see it’s possible, if we all put together, and like I said in the presentation, if we look at this as a partnership with the whole county, it becomes even more feasible,” said Brian Henry, one of the men responsible for the complex idea.
Because the complex is in the early stages, Henry could only speak on what he hopes this complex will do for Lawton, but he said the goal is to create a facility that could allow up to 6,500 children to have a new place to play.
One person in attendance said the idea for the complex is strong, but Lawton’s current rec centers should see the money instead.
“We should focus on building, growing, correcting the mistakes and minor issues at the city league level. Once more kids get involved in that, we have the numbers to where the sports complex is majorly needed,” said Albert Tyson, the founder of Renegade Sports Club.
Despite the loosely projected cost at 11 million dollars, Henry said that would be a cheaper price tag than renovating the current city centers.
One Lawton mother said the idea for a new facility would be great, even if the facility takes years to complete.
“I have two little boys, ages four and seven, so we are right at the stage where we are starting to get into sports, and suffering in the heat, the rainy weather, and having games rained out, so I love this idea,” said Carey Monroe, a Lawton mother of two.
Henry said this complex won’t interfere with LPS, especially after they recently built brand new gyms at a few schools.
“Eisenhower will still play Altus, and Duncan in that gym, in a school league. This is meant to augment the rec league that the city is running, where they have to scramble and find where do we put these kids, because we have 890 basketball players," said Henry.
If the plans have any hope of being on the November ballot, it has to be filed by September 12th.
Wednesday’s meeting didn’t have a quorum, or enough council members present to talk more on extending the CIP.
The council plans on having another workshop on the current CIP when more council members are available.
