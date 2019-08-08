Trial date set for Lawton City Councilman

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling $6,000 through the group named “Think Lawton”, was in court Wednesday and now has a trial date set for September.
Ward 3 City Councilman Caleb Davis is scheduled for trial starting September 18th in front of Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwanna.
Davis is accused of a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement.
This crime is punishable by up to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Davis had plead not guilty to the charge.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.