Trooper representing OHP at World Police and Fire Games

By Rebekah Fountain | August 8, 2019 at 2:36 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 2:36 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is heading to China to compete in the World Police and Fire Games!

Trooper Kyle Borden will be representing OHP.

The World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic style competition with 10,000 athletes representing law enforcement and firefighters.

There will be more than 70 countries competing in over 60 sports.

Trooper Borden will be competiting in the Fitness Throwdown which is a CrossFit Style competition.

Borden has been a trooper for almost 12 years and serves in Troop O which is the Aircraft Division.

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

