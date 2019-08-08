UPDATE: Elk City Police arrest and charge man with murder

ELK CITY, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: August 8th:
Elk City Police have arrested Kevin Harris and charged him with murder.
Last week a witness told investigators that Harris had been at a bar with a woman, then he left without her.
That woman got a ride from Robert Turnbow who took her to Harris's home.
Police say that Turnbow was then shot and killed by Harris during the exchange.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Elk City Police Department is investigating a man’s death.
According to police, around midnight Wednesday, they responded to a call about shots fired in the 1000 block on North Adams.
When officers got on scene, they found a man, now identified as Robert Earl Turnbow.
Detectives are still working the crime scene to gather more information.
This is an active investigation, and we’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.