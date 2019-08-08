Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge enacting heat restrictions

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - With temperatures well into the triple digits, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is enacting a number of restrictions to keep visitors safe in the heat.
Refuge officials say because of that, hiking across the refuge, both on and off the trail, will be prohibited.
Hiking will only be permitted from sunrise until 10 a.m., after which visitors will have to leave the trails and Mt Scott roadway.
After 10, the refuge will be closed to hiking, except for in established picnic areas and campgrounds.
The refuge’s roadways will still be open to vehicles and bikes, and officials say there won’t be any changes to wildlife observation, fishing and picnicking under the heat advisory.
