AMBUCS kicks off project at Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Ambucs’ three-day project at the Museum of the Great Plains Schoolhouse kicked off Thursday night.
The group is working to install a brand new composite ramp to make the school house accessible for all.
During day one, Ambucs was joined by members of Mountain Metro to tear down the old ramp, which had become unusable.
But the new ramp will do more than provide wheelchair access -- it will also be dedicated to two former AMBUCS members who recently passed away.
“When we see people who have never been out on a ramp, or never been out of house, or get into a structure and we put a ramp up so they can utilize it, it really does well and the joy on their face makes us so happy,” said Former National President Rick Kerr.
AMBUCS will continue their construction Friday night.
If you’d like to lend a helping hand, they will meet behind the Museum at 6 PM.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.