Arrests made after LPD, other agencies conduct sex offender checks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Six people were arrested and six warrants were issued after compliance checks of Lawton sex offenders were conducted on Thursday.
According to the Lawton Police Department, officers with assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and the United States Marshal Service conducted 102 checks on August 8.
The purpose of the check was to verify registered sex offenders addresses, vehicles and employment information provided during registration. Of the 102, 55 were determined to be in compliance and 35 were unaccounted for leading to follow-up investigations by Lawton police.
The department also says several state and federal investigations have been initiated due to Sex Offender compliance violations.
Current information of all Registered Sex Offenders, registered in Lawton, OK can be accessed at the Lawton Police Department’s website.
