Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma launches app

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is launching a new app, giving you another way to submit tips that could put criminals behind bars and money in your wallet.
The mission of Crime Stoppers is simple: Get criminals off the streets and keep tipsters anonymous. The 355-INFO app is helping the non-profit achieve that.
It's a free download and can be found by searching 355-INFO in the Google Playstore or Apple App Store.
“There are six different icons," said Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Brad Delozier. "You can submit a tip or review or update an existing tip. You can even press a button that will call me directly using WiFi, you can look for the wanted suspects that are featured and you can go to our website or Facebook page.”
One advantage of the app is the ability for the tipster to keep in contact with law enforcement via text.
“A lot of times, our CID detectives need more information" said Delozier. "But we can’t call the tipster back. This gives us the opportunity to still communicate with them and if they want to leave more information after we talk to them, we can communicate with them through that.”
Receiving the reward will stay the same. Once a tip is submitted, you’ll be assigned a tip ID number that you can follow up on, also on the app.
Butch Hooper has been on the Crime Stoppers board for more than 30 years and has seen the organization grow and change. He says the way to submit a tip when the organization first started in 1979 looked a lot different.
“Well the first method of getting tips was through the number, 355-INFO, probably on an old rotary phone," said Hooper. "These little cell phones we have, have more information than computers did when we first started Crime Stoppers.”
If you don’t have an smartphone or tablet, you can still call 355-INFO or visit lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
