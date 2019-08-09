First Alert Forecast: Full weekend forecast and when we’ll see some relief to the heat

It’s finally Friday! *Cues dancing music* The weekend forecast is shaping up to be great too! The fire danger levels are high due to the increased winds, lower humidity and dry to dead vegetation. For the weekend, highs will be around 105°. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25mph. Overnight lows will be on the muggy side, nearing 79°. Any weekend plans are a go, so if you’re heading out to the last two days of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or the Rushing Springs Watermelon Festival, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or cooled areas with A.C.'s.