First Alert Forecast: Full weekend forecast and when we’ll see some relief to the heat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 100s will be sticking around well into the weekend but we are seeing some relief.
It’s finally Friday! *Cues dancing music* The weekend forecast is shaping up to be great too! The fire danger levels are high due to the increased winds, lower humidity and dry to dead vegetation. For the weekend, highs will be around 105°. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25mph. Overnight lows will be on the muggy side, nearing 79°. Any weekend plans are a go, so if you’re heading out to the last two days of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or the Rushing Springs Watermelon Festival, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or cooled areas with A.C.'s.
The triple digits continue with highs being near 105° on Monday and 102° for Tuesday. Overnight lows will be warm, around 80°. We’re trending dry for the beginning of the workweek with mostly sunny skies, however, a front arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday that elevates our chances for rain Wednesday. The good news with this front, the highs will also dip below 100 degrees for next Wednesday through Friday, only in the mid 90s.
Have a safe and happy weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
