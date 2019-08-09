LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Happy Friday! Temperatures as you head out the door to wrap up the work week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most places in Texoma will stay dry this morning, but a few isolated pop up showers can’t be ruled out. Any showers that do develop will clear out by 9AM. There are heat advisories issued until 8PM this evening for all of our southern and eastern Texoma counties, along with a few central Texoma counties as well. Heat index values this afternoon could reach 108. Actual temperatures will range from 100-104. If you are headed out the door for any evening plans expect dry and hot conditions, with temperatures through 9PM in the lower 90s.
This weekend will be a scorcher with high temperatures around 105. If you are planning on catching the last night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or heading out to the Rushing Springs Watermelon Festival make sure you are staying hydrated and finding the shade due to extreme heat. The fire danger is also going to be high this weekend due to the lower humidity, stronger winds, and increased dead vegetation. Use extreme caution if you do have to burn anything.
Monday will be another sizzling afternoon with high temperatures ranging from 102-106. Humidity will slowly make a comeback Monday and Tuesday with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday’s high temperatures drop off into the upper 90s and lower triple digits due to an approaching cold front. This cold front will impact Texoma later Tuesday afternoon. This front, mixed with higher moisture will contribute to a few isolated storms possible next Wednesday. High temperatures next Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
