Happy Friday! Temperatures as you head out the door to wrap up the work week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most places in Texoma will stay dry this morning, but a few isolated pop up showers can’t be ruled out. Any showers that do develop will clear out by 9AM. There are heat advisories issued until 8PM this evening for all of our southern and eastern Texoma counties, along with a few central Texoma counties as well. Heat index values this afternoon could reach 108. Actual temperatures will range from 100-104. If you are headed out the door for any evening plans expect dry and hot conditions, with temperatures through 9PM in the lower 90s.