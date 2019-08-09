Lawton man to spend life in prison for shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man convicted in the death of his wife’s great-uncle in Lawton, is expected to spend at least decades in prison for the crime.
Thursday a judge sentenced Brett Splawn to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which is what a jury recommended.
Splawn shot and killed Donald Miller in 2017.
He told police he was fixing his gun when it went off, shooting the man. But prosecutors argued that was a lie, and after three days of testimony Splawn was found guilty of first degree murder.
