Murals being painted in downtown Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -If you’ve visited Altus recently, you may have noticed something new along Main Street, murals on some of the buildings downtown.
Main Street Altus wanted to add some color downtown and they felt that art was a way to do just that. President, Sidney Tyner said people are showing interest in wanting to put murals on their buildings.
“They can apply for funds through Main Street to help with the cost of it because murals aren’t cheap by any means because they are a large piece of artwork. We are a historic district so we hope that unpainted brick kind of stays untouched because that keeps in line with our historic area, but painted brick is kind of a free for all, and we’re hoping to see more people do it," said Tyner.
With some help, Local Artist, Lindsay Mckenzie painted a large mural in an alley downtown. It took her 36 hours to complete.
She said she decided to create something that represents Southwest Oklahoma such as wildflowers, red bud trees, wheat, cotton, and the Indian blanket.
“They want to keep things moving and rolling and keep the energy around everything that’s happening downtown, and it’s just nice to have something I created appreciated by so many. Not many people get the opportunity to have what they do appreciated by everyone," said Mckenzie.
Brian Nichols helped create another one of the murals downtown. This one on the side of a business that took him 60 hours to finish.
Local business owner, Jay Watkins said it’s nice to be a part of this project.
“The meaning behind the mural is kind of the meaning behind the business and why we opened up what we opened up here at Altus is just to help people, and to provide inspiration and creativity. I think creativity is dying and my buddy Brian Nichols, I just love his art, it speaks to me," said Watkins.
“I think art speaks to people in a way that nothing else can, doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, or black or white. There’s so much now that divides us in our country and it seems like if anything can bring us together it’s invaluable," said Nichols.
