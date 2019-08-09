Only 1 week left to register to vote in upcoming Lawton election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You have just over a week in order to register in order to be eligible to vote in the September 10th election.
That election will be for Lawton city council ward three.
You must be a US citizen, resident of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old to register.
If you haven't registered or need to change your registration, you can pick up a voter registration form at the county election board or at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries.
Those applications are also available at elections.ok.gov.
The deadline to register is next Friday.
