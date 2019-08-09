Pageant to determine Miss Rodeo Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pageant for Miss Rodeo Lawton is underway.
While there have been rodeo queens in the past, this is the first year there will be a pageant to determine who gets the title.
Thursday they started the process with orientation followed by interviews with judges.
The participants also had to take a written test to show off their knowledge of the rodeo, with the pageant coordinator saying it’s important for the winner.
“We just want to have a positive role model in our community that is knowledgeable about the rodeo, someone who little girls can look up to, a spokesperson for the sport that we all love and someone who is a good horseman, knows their stuff, but can also get out there and communicate with businesses for sponsorships," says pageant coordinator Abbie Wright.
They also gave speeches at the veterans’ center, followed by answering questions.
Miss Rodeo Lawton and Junior Miss Rodeo Lawton will be named on Saturday.
