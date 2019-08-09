UPDATE: Body found in Western Comanche County, officials say could be missing man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff says they have found a body on private property West of Lawton that could potentially belong to Byard "Dakota" Moore, a man missing since June.
On June 15th, the Comanche County Sheriff's Department began looking for Moore, who was reported as missing. That case overlapped with an assault case the Lawton Police Department was working. According to a police report, several men beat Moore with metal pipes inside of a home near Northwest Kinyon and Northwest Victory. Through interviews about that, Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they were able to find a potential location for Moore's body.
"Our two detectives started working together and putting together what each other had and then started doing interviews together, people we would talk to, brought in. We worked together and built this case. Then we got word that possibly the body was out west, that's when we started looking into it. We got a pinpoint of where we thought it was going to be and that's when we got a search warrant for that land and went out there,” Stradley said.
But Sheriff Stradley said because of the body's condition, they were unable to make a positive identification. So, they have sent the body to the medical examiner's office to confirm whether or not it is actually Moore's body.
Regardless of whose body it is, Sheriff Stradley said this is a tough situation.
"Nobody wins. It's a lose deal, somebody lost their life, somebody else is in trouble. The only things that might be a little bit of peace here is if it is him it gives us a little bit of closure. There will never closure but a little bit of closure of wondering where he's at, what's going on. But I cannot say that it is him at this time,” Stradley said.
Sheriff Stradley said there was a lot of work put in on this case by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Lawton Police Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff Stradley said he was planning on meeting with Moore’s family Friday afternoon to give them the latest update the case. Until the body is identified, the case will be on hold, but you can count on 7NEWS to keep you updated as soon as any new information becomes available.
