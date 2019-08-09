Writ of Habeas Corpus denied for Geronimo bank robbery suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man convicted for his role in a deadly bank robbery in Geronimo in 1984 has lost his chance to modify his sentence.
The Comanche County district court denied Robert Johnson’s Writ of Habeas Corpus this week.
Johnson is currently being held at the Mack Alford Correctional Facility at Stringtown, Oklahoma on four life sentences without parole plus 70 years.
In the writ, he claims that Jay Neill entered the bank alone in December 1984 and that he was 16 miles away at his apartment. It claims that the witness that claimed Neill was speaking to another bank robber was either hallucinating, or over hearing a conversation between two other witnesses.
It also claims that the conviction was not based upon fact, but on "homophobic remarks made by District Attorney Robert Schulte."
The documents claim that because the case was highly publicized, the sexuality of the two defendants played a role in the convictions.
According to court documents, Neill walked three tellers to the back of the bank at gunpoint before stabbing them to death.
According to court documents, Johnson says he got a gun permit so that Neill could purchase the gun, but didn’t know that Neill was going to commit murder. Johnson claims that Neill said he wanted the gun to protect against “gay bashing.”
Johnson says the DA misrepresented an Oklahoma State Statute during his 1993 retrial, which persuaded the jury to vote guilty.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.