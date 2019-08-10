AMBUCS continues project at Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - AMBUCS continued its construction project at the Museum of the Great Plains.
The crew was a little smaller tonight because of how much they accomplished on day one.
The crew planned on continuing demolition, but with all that completed, they moved on to painting, and adding support beams for the new ramp and deck.
The final day kicks off bright and early Saturday, as local AMBUCS chapters, including the Junior AMBUCS will be completing the ramp construction.
If you wish to lend a helping hand -- meet the crew on the backside of the Museum at 7:30.
