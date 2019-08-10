First Alert 7 Forecast: Heat Advisory posted through Monday evening- PM

I know I’m beginning to sound like a broken record but the heat is the main weather story. A heat advisory is posted for the most of our viewing area. Our farther western counties like Childress, Cottle, Jackson, those counties are not included in the warning. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not hot, because it is. Temperatures this afternoon are soaring well above 100° to 105°. But the reason for the heat advisory is because of the air temperatures and the high humidity that makes the heat index, or the feel like temperatures, unbearable for long periods of time. If you’re headed out to the last night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or at the pool, park, whatever it may be, it will be hot. At the start of the Rodeo around 7:30, temperatures will be near 101° and by 10 o’clock tonight we’re still near 94°.