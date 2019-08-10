First Alert 7 Forecast: Heat Advisory posted through Monday evening- PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The stretch of 100s continue well through the weekend.
I know I’m beginning to sound like a broken record but the heat is the main weather story. A heat advisory is posted for the most of our viewing area. Our farther western counties like Childress, Cottle, Jackson, those counties are not included in the warning. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not hot, because it is. Temperatures this afternoon are soaring well above 100° to 105°. But the reason for the heat advisory is because of the air temperatures and the high humidity that makes the heat index, or the feel like temperatures, unbearable for long periods of time. If you’re headed out to the last night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo or at the pool, park, whatever it may be, it will be hot. At the start of the Rodeo around 7:30, temperatures will be near 101° and by 10 o’clock tonight we’re still near 94°.
We’re going to stay pretty smoldering through the rest of the weekend. By tomorrow, highs are expected to be near 106°, possibly the hottest we’ve seen so far this year! With the heat advisory in place, keep in mind that feel like temperatures will be ranging from 105° to 110°. Peak daytime heating is around 10-3pm, so if at all, avoid the sun/outdoors during this time. If you do find yourself outside, make sure to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade or cooled areas. Also check on your neighbors and your furry friends.
Some relief is expected as a cool front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday. With it brings some spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Both days will not be a wash out by any means. Highs finally dip under 100, into the mid 90s.
Have a great and happy rest of your Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.