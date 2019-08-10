First Alert Weather: Heat stretch continues well into the weekend- AM

This weekend will be a hot one for that. A heat advisory is still posted for Saturday and Sunday. Air temperatures are going to range anywhere from 105 to 106 degrees with any feel like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110°. Keep in mind it is also going to be very muggy outside too! Dew point temps this weekend will be well into the 60s and 70s. On the muggy meter that’s well past humid and closer to oppressive... or just out right gross. Skies will remain clear all weekend under mostly sunny skies. The stretch of 100s continue heading into Monday with highs around 105° and 101° for Tuesday. We’re still crunching the numbers as to the specifics of this front Tuesday into Wednesday. A passing showers can’t be ruled out for Tuesday and/ or Wednesday. Regardless, some relief is expected! Temperatures will drop into the mid 90s for the remainder of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.