Lawton business owners learn about workers compensation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Representatives from the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission met with business leaders in Lawton today to teach them about the latest changes in the law.
They went over the changes to workers’ compensation since Oklahoma switched from a court-based system to an administrative system in 2014.
Lindsey Bushyhead/Appelate counsel, worker’s compensation commission “It is important for these local business people to beware of the changes because the legislature frequently reforms the law. it can be difficult to keep track and we like to highlight what is important for them to know.”>
You can learn more about workers’ compensation in the state by going to ok-dot-gov slash-W-C-C.
