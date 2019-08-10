Lawton man arrested in connection to missing man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man being held in connection to the reported beating of a man investigators believe they have now found dead, is challenging his detention.
Friday the Comanche County Sheriff announced deputies found a man’s body near Cache and Indiahoma that they believe is Byard “Dakota” Moore’s.
The medical examiner will work to positively identify the remains.
Ryan Jones was arrested this week after Lawton Police say they learned he gave several men permission to beat Byard “Dakota” Moore with metal pipes at a home on Northwest Kinyon Avenue in June.
Court records show Jones has not been charged with a crime, but is being held for accessory to a felony.
Friday his attorney filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus seeking to have him released from jail unless he is charged.
A hearing on the matter is set for Monday.
