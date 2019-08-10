Lawton officers cleared in apartment shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County District Attorney has ruled that officers used appropriate force in a shooting from earlier this year.
Police say Michael Burton was shot near the beginning of April.
They say he pulled a gun on officers and waved it around. He refused to obey when ordered to put the weapon down which is when police opened fire.
He was taken to the hospital and treated, after which he was arrested.
The District Attorney found that the officers were justified in the shooting, and cleared them to return to duty.
