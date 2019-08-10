Lawton students return for new school year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday was the first day back to school for Lawton Public Schools.
Don't forget if you have kids going to Lawton schools, that the district has new hours of operation this year.
High school classes start at 7:35 in the morning, middle schools at 8:25 and then elementary schools at 9:10.
We talked to Lawton police about the new school year earlier this week, and they said to be on the lookout for students in crosswalks as the new year begins.
